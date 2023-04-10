Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of PDO opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

