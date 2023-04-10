Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PNW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.36.

NYSE:PNW opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

