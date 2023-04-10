Pirate Chain Market Cap Achieves $79.21 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $79.21 million and approximately $167,843.92 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001348 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00131134 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00054187 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00035775 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001265 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,059,171 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

