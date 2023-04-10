Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

PBI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.74. 707,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.18. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The company had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

