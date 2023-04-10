Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Stock Price Down 1%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.95. 113,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,059% from the average session volume of 9,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Precision Optics Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23.
Precision Optics Company Profile
Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.
