Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,422 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.68. 1,627,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,891. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $180.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

