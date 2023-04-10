Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

BATS:VIXM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 28,187 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83.

About ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.