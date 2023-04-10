Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.57. 279,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

