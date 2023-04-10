Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Linde by 7.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after acquiring an additional 203,294 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Linde by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,979,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $856,784,000 after purchasing an additional 141,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,785,000 after purchasing an additional 109,190 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $355.30. 185,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $174.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.65 and a 200 day moving average of $322.76.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

