Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,741 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.6% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.22. 1,154,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,481. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.