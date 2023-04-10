Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

WMT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.42. 1,812,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,489,507. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.