Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 130,000 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Global Partners worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 692.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 118,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 53,964 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Global Partners by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 85,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,312,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GLP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.59. 11,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 52.42% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.572 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $6.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Featured Articles

