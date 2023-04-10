Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,334 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,832 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

