Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $573,000 Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

Brookfield Stock Performance

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BN traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $56.59.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.