Progressive Investment Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,924 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,643,000 after buying an additional 510,323 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 314.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 238,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 180,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 96,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,030,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.11. 123,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,776. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $93.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

