Progressive Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AON comprises about 1.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $4.11 on Monday, reaching $317.94. The company had a trading volume of 129,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.24. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.64.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

