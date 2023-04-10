Progressive Investment Management Corp Takes $224,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP traded up $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $300.85. 72,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.90.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

