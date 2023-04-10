Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.76. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

