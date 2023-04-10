QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.90 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $504.41 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00187476 USD and is up 4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $775.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

