Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Quotient Technology worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. 63,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $6.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Quotient Technology

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QUOT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $2.90 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.