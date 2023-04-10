R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 252,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

