Raymond James Cuts Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $45.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.44.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

