Raymond James Cuts Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Price Target to $6.50

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Riverview Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of RVSB opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $115.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.
Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
