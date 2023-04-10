Raymond James Trims First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Target Price to $43.00

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.18 per share, with a total value of $26,972.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,648.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,275,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,307,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,012,000 after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

