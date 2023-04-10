Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) fell 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.80. 667,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,260,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.03%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,386.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at $619,386.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.