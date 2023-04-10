Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/10/2023 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/10/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.50 to $45.00.

4/5/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $77.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – U.S. Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $53.00.

3/6/2023 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2023 – U.S. Bancorp is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2023 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $35.56. 3,642,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,779,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

