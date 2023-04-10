Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) in the last few weeks:
- 4/5/2023 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $18.00 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2023 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2023 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2023 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2023 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of CSSE stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 898,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,720. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $15.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director Lurie Christina Weiss purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,416.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lurie Christina Weiss purchased 17,500 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,416.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. acquired 1,860,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,182.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.
