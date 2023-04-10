Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) in the last few weeks:

4/5/2023 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $18.00 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSSE stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 898,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,720. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director Lurie Christina Weiss purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,416.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lurie Christina Weiss purchased 17,500 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,416.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. acquired 1,860,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,182.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 91,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,755.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

