Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Prologis (PLD)

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/9/2023 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2023 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2023 – Prologis is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2023 – Prologis is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2023 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $121.89. 512,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.61 and its 200 day moving average is $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

