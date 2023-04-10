ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 44% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $9,570.97 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.11 or 0.00315141 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

