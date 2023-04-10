Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $900.00 to $950.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $925.00 to $940.00.

3/29/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $605.00 to $650.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG.

3/27/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/27/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $976.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $834.00.

3/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $915.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $815.00 to $915.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $756.00 to $800.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $925.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $675.00.

3/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00.

3/23/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/23/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $853.00 to $862.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $806.00 to $802.00.

3/16/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $787.00 to $806.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $853.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $860.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of REGN traded down $11.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $816.81. The stock had a trading volume of 98,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,974. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $772.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $745.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,289,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.