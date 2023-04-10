Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Spartan Delta (SDE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spartan Delta (TSE: SDE):

3/30/2023 – Spartan Delta had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

3/30/2023 – Spartan Delta had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$21.00.

3/29/2023 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Spartan Delta was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$20.00.

3/29/2023 – Spartan Delta had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

3/29/2023 – Spartan Delta had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.00.

3/27/2023 – Spartan Delta had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 0.5 %

Spartan Delta stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,242. Spartan Delta Corp. has a one year low of C$9.43 and a one year high of C$16.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.