RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Price Performance

RF Industries stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Insider Transactions at RF Industries

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 24,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $99,283.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 562,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,962.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,577 shares of company stock valued at $201,051. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

