Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.63. 19,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 64,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.31) to GBX 530 ($6.56) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.07) to GBX 602 ($7.46) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt lowered Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded Rightmove from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.07) to GBX 510 ($6.32) in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $582.40.

Rightmove Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

