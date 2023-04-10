Robert W. Baird Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $275.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.32. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

