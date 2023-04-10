Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.70% from the company’s previous close.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.80.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded up C$1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching C$65.36. 494,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,436. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.53 and a 12 month high of C$80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$63.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

