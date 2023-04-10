Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 399000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.