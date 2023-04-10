Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) PT Raised to $60.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.29.
Royalty Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Royalty Pharma
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
