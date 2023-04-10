Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) PT Raised to $60.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.29.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087 over the last three months. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

