Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,059 shares of company stock worth $9,168,193 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,815,299. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $201.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a PE ratio of 916.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.