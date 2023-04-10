Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,335 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.07% of Salesforce worth $99,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.11. 652,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,797,856. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $201.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.11 billion, a PE ratio of 916.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.76.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,059 shares of company stock worth $9,168,193. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.