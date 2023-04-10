Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) versus ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Head-To-Head Survey

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and Schlumberger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion 0.84 $91.50 million N/A N/A Schlumberger $28.09 billion 2.52 $3.44 billion $2.40 20.68

Schlumberger has higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Schlumberger shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Schlumberger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ProFrac and Schlumberger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00 Schlumberger 0 1 15 0 2.94

ProFrac currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.16%. Schlumberger has a consensus target price of $64.07, suggesting a potential upside of 29.12%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Schlumberger.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and Schlumberger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 4.79% -24.20% 9.10% Schlumberger 12.25% 18.51% 7.29%

Summary

Schlumberger beats ProFrac on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS). The Reservoir Performance segment consists of reservoir-centric technologies and services that are critical to optimizing reservoir productivity and performance. The Well Construction segment includes the full portfolio of products and services to optimize well placement and performance, maximize drilling efficiency, and improve wellbore assurance. The Production Systems segment develops technologies and provides expertise that enhance production and recovery from subsurface reservoirs to the surface, into pipelines, and to refineries. The company was founded by Conrad Schlumberger and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

