Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stake Raised by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,878,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4,057.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,575,998,000 after buying an additional 612,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 263,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,255,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $54.85. 50,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,509. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

