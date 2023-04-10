Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 80,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 262,724 shares.The stock last traded at $23.83 and had previously closed at $23.90.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $628.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHY. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

