Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,102 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.82. 435,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

