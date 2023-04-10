Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,043 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.43. 225,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,906. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

