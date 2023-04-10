Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Berger Financial Group Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $33,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.99. 255,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,326. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

