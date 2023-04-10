Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 255,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,326. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $53.56.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

