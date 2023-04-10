Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Sells $50,023.98 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $50,023.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $205.55 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $206.38. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.01.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

