Secret (SIE) Price Up 20.9% Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $25.97 million and $35,457.96 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00146542 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00071510 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00038424 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00039387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000176 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000569 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00989268 USD and is down -15.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $49,554.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.