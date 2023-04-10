Security Financial Services INC. Has $3.20 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.37. 298,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,047. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

