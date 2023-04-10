Security Financial Services INC. Has $873,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after buying an additional 573,154 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,603,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.25. 885,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,108,056. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.